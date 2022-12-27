Anglers set new fishing records in Utah

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has been tracking records for harvested fish since the early 1900s. Currently there are 38 catch-and-release records, 34 catch-and-keep records, and 21 spearfishing records.

This year anglers set 11 new fishing records in Utah. Seven of those were in the catch-and-release category.

Taylor Hadlock set the record for Black Bullhead on July 19 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 inches long.

A new catch-and-release record for Black Crappie was set by Draygen Picklesimer on April 18 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 ¾ inches long.

Taylor Shamo set the record for White Crappie at Gunnison Bend Reservoir on February 9. That fish was 12 ⅞ inches long.

Eli Gourdin set two catch-and-release records: One for the Colorado River Cutthroat on March 25 at Currant Creek Reservoir, And another record for the Bonneville Cutthroat Trout on April 18th at Lost Creek Reservoir. The trout was 25 ¼ inches long.

David MacKay set the record for Tiger Trout. His fish was 29 ¼ inches long, caught on May 6 at Fish Lake.

Finally, Jon Torrance caught and released a 33-inch-long Walleye on April 15 at Utah Lake.

Anglers also set two catch-and-keep records this year. Bryan Olsen caught a four-pound, 12-ounce, Bonneville Cutthroat Trout that was 24 ¼ inches long at Lost Creek Reservoir on April 18. But his glory was short-lived; his record was broken by Willie G. Carollo on July 17, also at Lost Creek Reservoir. The new record-setting fish was 10 pounds 2.24 ounces, 28 inches long and had a 17.5-inch girth.

Hunter King caught a record-setting Wiper on June 18 at Newcastle Reservoir. The fish was 16 pounds 8.32 ounces, 31 inches long and had a 24-inch girth.

Two spearfishing records were set this year.

Darvil McBride caught a 6-pound, 3-ounce Striped Bass that was 27 ¼ inches long and had a 17-inch girth. That fish was caught on April 30 at Lake Powell.

On June 4, Ryan Peterson caught a non-native Cutthroat Trout at Fish Lake that was 3 pounds 14 ounces, 22 ½ inches long and had an 11-inch girth.

Anyone who believes they may have caught a record catch-and-release fish can submit a record application form on the DWR website. Submissions must include a photo that shows the fish next to a measuring device, and the release of the fish must be witnessed and certified in writing. Instructions for submissions for catch-and-keep records can be found here.