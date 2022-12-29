Local News Hour | December 29, 2022

Utah Avalanche Center Report (2:58)

Flight cancelations, driven by Southwest Airlines, have ripple effects in Park City (6:11)

Treasure Mountain Junior High School digital media and photoshop teacher Megan Chartier and students Grace Gladson, Oslo Elliott, Eli Olson and Vivian Bagley talk about their top sheet design project for Olympian Devin Logan skis ( 9:33)

Youth Sports Alliance starts off the new year strong (19:16)

Park City Professional Ski Patrol Members Quinn Graves and Lee Moriarty have details about their intense work and a free community avalanche talk on Jan. 4th (21.03)

Congressman John Curtis offers thoughts on the upcoming Congress and recent world events (33:26)

