local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 29, 2022

By Roger Goldman
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Center Report (2:58)

Flight cancelations, driven by Southwest Airlines, have ripple effects in Park City (6:11)

Treasure Mountain Junior High School digital media and photoshop teacher Meagan Chartier and students Grace Gladson, Oslo Elliott, Eli Olson and Vivian Bagley talk about their top sheet design project for Olympian Devin Logan skis ( 9:33)

Youth Sports Alliance starts off the new year strong (19:16)

Park City Professional Ski Patrol Members Quinn Graves and Lee Moriarty have details about their intense work and a free community avalanche talk Jan. 4th (21.03)

Congressman John Curtis offers thoughts on the upcoming Congress and recent world events. (33:26)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
