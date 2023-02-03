Local News Hour | February 3, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center update (03:21)

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county. (05:52)

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly shares news from Thursday night's meeting. (23:34)

Soldier Hollow event manager Josh Korn tells us what's happening in the Nordic Center's busy upcoming calendar. (37:22)

No timetable for Park City state liquor warehouse store reopening (48:07)

Heber Valley bus, microtransit service may expand due to high demand (49:37)