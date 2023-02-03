© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 3, 2023

By Michelle Deininger
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center skiing ski .jpg
Credit Soldier Hollow
/
Soldier Hollow
The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, site of the 2002 Olympic biathlon, cross country and Nordic combined events, is just outside of Midway in Wasatch County.

Utah Avalanche Center update (03:21)

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county. (05:52)

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly shares news from Thursday night's meeting. (23:34)

Soldier Hollow event manager Josh Korn tells us what's happening in the Nordic Center's busy upcoming calendar. (37:22)

No timetable for Park City state liquor warehouse store reopening (48:07)

Heber Valley bus, microtransit service may expand due to high demand (49:37)

Local News Hour
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger