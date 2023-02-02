No timetable for Park City state liquor warehouse store reopening

Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services spokeswoman Michelle Schmitt said the store, located on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector, will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The roof of the store partially collapsed Wednesday night, likely due to heavy snow. Schmitt said the building is state-owned, and repair work will begin soon and is covered by insurance.

The store is not open to the general public, and is only for restaurants and bars with liquor licenses.

Schmitt said the department is letting businesses in the area know about the closure. The next closest warehouse store is in Salt Lake City.

Benjamin Henry, general manager at nearby Boneyard Saloon, got a look at the store Thursday morning.

“It looks pretty bad,” he said.

Henry said his team already goes to the Salt Lake City warehouse several times a week, but losing the Park City location temporarily will make things harder.

“It’s convenient for us because they stock a lot of stuff that we need,” he said. “But I always have to make supplemental orders so it’s not like I get everything from that store.”