Local News Hour | February 13, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center update (02:40)
Summit County Council reviews Dakota Pacific traffic study (05:19)
Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant (08:32)
Park City Ski and Snowboard's Hatch Haslock and Mikaela Wilson (24:14)
Utah Supreme Court sets date to hear Hideout annexation case (38:05)
Heberite proposes arcade, performance hall at historic Main Street theater (39:41)
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty (42:01)