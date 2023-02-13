© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour | February 13, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center update (02:40)

Summit County Council reviews Dakota Pacific traffic study (05:19)

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant (08:32)

Park City Ski and Snowboard's Hatch Haslock and Mikaela Wilson (24:14)

Utah Supreme Court sets date to hear Hideout annexation case (38:05)

Heberite proposes arcade, performance hall at historic Main Street theater (39:41)

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty (42:01)

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
