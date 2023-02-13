Utah Supreme Court sets date to hear Hideout annexation case

The lawsuit stems from the annexation of 350 acres of property located within Summit County, and owned by the Mayflower Stichting Company, into Hideout, which is located in Wasatch County in October 2020. The annexation was later declared void in Fourth District Court, so Hideout appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Oral argument will be held in person at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

Oral argument is limited to twenty minutes per side, unless otherwise ordered by the court.

Until there’s resolution in the case, the development Hideout planned for the land is on hold. Developer Nate Brockbank hopes to build a commercial and retail center and 600 residences on the disputed land.

Hideout is attempting to expand into Summit County on property located between U.S. 40 and State Route 248 near the Black Rock development.

In briefs filed by Summit County and Hideout, Hideout argues that it annexed the property to put amenities and services there for its residents, who largely work in Park City but can’t afford to live there.

Summit County’s brief states Hideout can’t provide essential services like water, sewer, law enforcement and emergency services and intended for Summit County to provide those.

Hideout doesn’t share a border with the portion of Summit County land it’s seeking to annex.

Live oral arguments at the Supreme Court are available on the court's website. You can find the link to listen in here and the Appellate case number is 20220573-SC.