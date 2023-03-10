Local News Hour | March 10, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center report (03:37)

Summit County enters $25 million option to buy farmland in Kamas Valley (06:11)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan (09:15)

Park City Councilmember Max Doilney (23:30)

Park City filmmaker Jill Orschel shares new project 'Snowland' (37:37)

KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller shares successes of winter pledge drive (47:28)

