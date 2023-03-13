Local News Hour | March 13, 2023

Utah Avalanche Center report (2:52)

Summit County Health Department Epidemiologist Nancy Porter (07:40)

Sleep specialist Dr. Devon Smith discusses impacts of daylight saving time (13:40)

Park City Ski & Snowboard's Adam Loomis on youth skimo, ski jumping (22:31)

Heber City manager seeks new contract with added job protections (30:19)

Park City Education Foundation announces 2023 "Running with Ed" fundraiser (33:41)

At second Dakota Pacific public hearing: Traffic, traffic, traffic (43:45)

Deer Valley to require lift reservations for Ikon Pass holders next winter (48:10)

For the latest news, subscribe to "The Local" from KPCW, a free daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. Click here to subscribe.