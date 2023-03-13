© 2023 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 13, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT
Every state except Hawaii and Arizona currently observes daylight saving time. But each year, more states say it's time to stop changing the clock and embrace daylight saving time year-round.
Anna Blazhuk
/
Getty Images
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:52)

Summit County Health Department Epidemiologist Nancy Porter (07:40)

Sleep specialist Dr. Devon Smith discusses impacts of daylight saving time (13:40)

Park City Ski & Snowboard's Adam Loomis on youth skimo, ski jumping (22:31)

Heber City manager seeks new contract with added job protections (30:19)

Park City Education Foundation announces 2023 "Running with Ed" fundraiser (33:41)

At second Dakota Pacific public hearing: Traffic, traffic, traffic (43:45)

Deer Valley to require lift reservations for Ikon Pass holders next winter (48:10)

