Deer Valley to require lift reservations for Ikon Pass holders next winter

Alterra Mountain Company announced Thursday that the 2023/24 Ikon Pass will go on sale Thursday, March 16.

The price for a full Ikon Pass is up roughly 7% at $1,159. It offers access to over 50 mountains in the United States and around the globe.

The Ikon Base Pass price increased on a similar scale, now at $829.

One of the changes that will come next winter is that Deer Valley Resort will require lift reservations for pass holders. With a full Ikon Pass, skiers get up to seven days of access at Deer Valley. The Ikon Base Plus gets you five days of access, while the standard Ikon Base does not get you into Deer Valley.

Another change is that Taos in New Mexico will no longer be offered on the base pass.

The only resort in Utah that the three Ikon Pass products offer unlimited access to is Solitude in Big Cottonwood Canyon. However, people can get multiple days of entry at Cottonwoods resorts and Snowbasin. People can compare each product and their access to resorts on the Ikon Pass website .

Ikon’s four-day session pass gets you into Solitude and Brighton.

New perks of next season’s Ikon Pass include a free Outside+ membership and discounts for Smith and The North Face. For a limited time, Alterra is offering a $100 discount for current pass holders that renew.