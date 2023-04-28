© 2023 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 28, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM MDT
Avon, Ideal theaters for sale again in wake of renovation talks

Park City High School Mountain Bike Swap is this weekend

Running with Ed hopes to raise $350,000 for local education needs

Professor discusses Office of Civil Rights and schools in Utah

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber recaps Thursday meeting

Parent group opposes equity in Park City schools; more public forums scheduled

Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on going noprofit

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
