Local News Hour | April 28, 2023
Avon, Ideal theaters for sale again in wake of renovation talks
Park City High School Mountain Bike Swap is this weekend
Running with Ed hopes to raise $350,000 for local education needs
Professor discusses Office of Civil Rights and schools in Utah
Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber recaps Thursday meeting
Parent group opposes equity in Park City schools; more public forums scheduled
Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus on going noprofit