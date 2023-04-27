© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Park City High School Mountain Bike Swap is this weekend

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT
Mountain bike season is nearing.

Looking for a bike as the weather warms up? A local event this weekend could help just the place to find it.

The annual Park City High School Mountain Bike Swap is this weekend at Utah Film Studios.

A variety of used items will be available, including mountain and road bikes for adults and kids, plus bike accessories like trailers, racks and apparel.

The event is Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People have until Friday evening to bring in used items to sell at the swap. Details can be found on the event’s website.

Organizers said 20% of every sale at the swap benefits the Park City High School mountain bike team.

Park City High said the swap averages around $100,000 in funds raised every year.

