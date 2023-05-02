Local News Hour | May 2, 2023
Tourist-measuring wastewater 'flush index' skewed due to rogue dumper
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues
Brett Isaacson, founder of Jump Stop Academy, details summer basketball clinics
Park City Mountain closes out historic season with a bang
Investigation finds Treasure Mountain student had airsoft gun
Sandbags illegally placed in Willow Creek divert water into neighborhood