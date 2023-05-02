© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 2, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
willow creek bridge 1.jpg
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
This bridge across Willow Creek is one example of the planks that residents and officials worry could get dislodged and cause problems during high water.

Tourist-measuring wastewater 'flush index' skewed due to rogue dumper

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues

Brett Isaacson, founder of Jump Stop Academy, details summer basketball clinics

Park City Mountain closes out historic season with a bang

Investigation finds Treasure Mountain student had airsoft gun

Sandbags illegally placed in Willow Creek divert water into neighborhood

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher