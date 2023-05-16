Local News Hour | May 16, 2023
- Park City Council dives into childcare funding proposal (3:05)
- Recycle Utah Director Carolyn Wawra shares new building update (8:15)
- State opposes Rubell’s motion to dismiss, trial set for May 23 (16:16)
- Summit County submits letter of support to International Olympic Committee (18:04)
- Park City Superintendent of Schools Jill Gildea and Chief Student Services Officer Caroline Synan discuss the intricacies of education equity (20:25)
- Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (38:46)