Local News Hour | June 21, 2023
- Park City education board to vote on new equity policy (3:30)
- Sold-out Oakley rodeo touts larger purse, new livestock provider (4:26)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers shares a monthly update (7:48)
- Main Street group reconsiders Park City events philosophy (20:24)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (23:14)
- PCSS Development Director Jana Dalton, Kathy Burke and Adam Cole with Cole Sport detail this year's 4th of July Fun Run honoring Gary Cole and long-time supporter Phil Thompson (41:18)
- Summit County Sheriff officially resigns for U.S. Marshal promotion (49:08)