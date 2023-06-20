Summit County Sheriff officially resigns for U.S. Marshal promotion

The Summit County Council plans to approve former Sheriff Justin Martinez’ official resignation he submitted June 13.

Summit County Sheriff’s Capt. Kacy Bates will also read a proclamation recognizing Martinez for his work in Summit County.

He resigned about eight months after being reelected to another 4-year term as county sheriff. Voters reelected Martinez shortly before President Joe Biden’s administration nominated him for the U.S. Marshal position in October 2022.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Martinez’ nomination unanimously June 7. Republican Sens. Mitt Romeny and Mike Lee both supported the nomination of Martinez, who is a Democrat.

He will serve a 4-year term as U.S. Marshal, after which he could be renominated.

As mandated by state law, Chief Deputy Frank Smith takes over sheriff’s duties in the interim. However, the Summit County Democratic Party can appoint a different individual to serve as sheriff until the next general election.

The party has until July 21 to submit the name of the next interim county sheriff to the Summit County Council.

Also on the council’s agenda Wednesday, councilmembers will interview applicants for the new Snyderville Basin Cemetery District Board of Trustees.

The council will also continue reviewing recreation, arts and parks tax appropriations, and it will consider making the substance abuse prevention specialist at the county health department a full-time position.