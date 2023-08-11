© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 11, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Car hits bear on highway south of Heber City (03:12)

Biden strikes hopeful tone, touts successes at Park City fundraiser (04:12)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (08:13)

Barbara Wirostko talks about the mission of the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation and their upcoming event on August 19th celebrating the extraordinary students the foundation supports.(22:09)

Park City High School's head coach Josh Montzingo talks about the first football game of the season (36:34)

