Car hits bear on highway south of Heber City

Around dusk last Wednesday, Shauna Kellett of Fruitland was on her way home from work in Heber City when a young black bear ran onto the road. It happened between Daniels Summit Lodge and the Lodgepole Campground just below.

She said it happened fast: she remembered yelling out “Bear!” as the collision was about to happen but said her fiance was still unsure of what they hit in the moments afterward.

She guessed they were going about 55 miles per hour uphill when they saw it cross into the road and he started to brake. It’s a small car that slows quickly, so at impact, she said she thinks they lost most of their speed and force.

She said the bear walked slowly into the woods in the same direction. By the time they pulled over and flashed lights into the woods, they couldn’t see it anymore.

Shauna Kellett A close-up photo shows the car after it hit the bear in Heber City.

The impact pushed in some of the front of the car beneath the left headlight. Kellett said damage cost just shy of $7,000.

She said she and the other two in the car were fine but won’t forget the crash. She said they are all “wildlife lovers” and said they hope the bear is OK.

