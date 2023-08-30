Local News Hour | August 30, 2023
- Man on death row for 1990 Oakley cabin murders files fifth appeal (3:40)
- Mitch Dumke, founder of 3 Springs Land and Livestock update, joins for an update (6:42)
- Park City Mayor Nann Worel recaps Tuesday's council meeting (23:45)
- Park City hiker saves dog during moose attack (38:52)
- Communities rank priorities in third phase of Summit County visioning (42:04)
- Sertner leads Park City Council race in spending (43:12)
- Park City ranked fourth among Utah high schools (45:40)
- Park City School District was supposed to clean up soil years ago. Here’s how much it will cost now. (46:53)
- Two Wasatch Back locals inducted into Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame (48:14)