Communities rank priorities in third phase of Summit County visioning

County planners have created questionnaires about the unique issues at play in six areas around Summit County.

Those are the greater Coalville, greater Wanship, Kamas Valley, Snyderville Basin, Hoytsville and Henefer-Echo areas. As part of the third phase of the OurSummit countywide visioning process, residents can rank and weigh in on big ideas for their own areas.

In the fourth and final phase, the data and findings from the informal planning process will be presented to the Summit County Council and in a community open house this fall.

Public Outreach Plan / OurSummit OurSummit's timeline

The community input could result in development code changes or changes to the Snyderville Basin and Eastern Summit County general plans. One thing residents are being asked is if they’d like to see one unified general plan for the whole county, instead of two.

Click here to take the third OurSummit questionnaire. Respondents must answer on or before Sept. 25.