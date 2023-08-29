© 2023 KPCW

Communities rank priorities in third phase of Summit County visioning

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT
A conservation easement ensures the Osguthorpe Farm will not be developed. Some South Summit residents hope the county's open space bond will bring about a similar future for the Kamas Meadow.
DJ Brooks
/
Summit Land Conservancy
A conservation easement ensures the Osguthorpe Farm will not be developed. Some South Summit residents hope the county's open space bond will bring about a similar future for the Kamas Meadow.

The OurSummit visioning process, the county’s first attempt to plan for future growth and development as a whole, has entered phase three of four.

County planners have created questionnaires about the unique issues at play in six areas around Summit County.

Those are the greater Coalville, greater Wanship, Kamas Valley, Snyderville Basin, Hoytsville and Henefer-Echo areas. As part of the third phase of the OurSummit countywide visioning process, residents can rank and weigh in on big ideas for their own areas.

In the fourth and final phase, the data and findings from the informal planning process will be presented to the Summit County Council and in a community open house this fall.

Our Summit's timeline
Public Outreach Plan
/
OurSummit
OurSummit's timeline

The community input could result in development code changes or changes to the Snyderville Basin and Eastern Summit County general plans. One thing residents are being asked is if they’d like to see one unified general plan for the whole county, instead of two.

Click here to take the third OurSummit questionnaire. Respondents must answer on or before Sept. 25.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas