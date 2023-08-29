© 2023 KPCW

Park City School District

Park City School District was supposed to clean up soil years ago. Here’s how much it will cost now.

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger,
Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT
Contaminated soil piles sit behind Treasure Mountain Junior High in Park City on Aug. 24, 2023.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Contaminated soil piles sit behind Treasure Mountain Junior High in Park City on Aug. 24, 2023.

Contaminated soil from mining work at junior high school site may run $3 million or more.

The Park City School District is facing a hefty bill for soil cleanup behind Treasure Mountain Junior High, a public school for eighth and ninth graders. But the bill could have been far higher.

The work is required because the stored soil piles contain lead and arsenic from mining work in the 19th century. Like much of downtown Park City, the piles are in an area governed by environmental codes regarding handling and storage.

Exposure to lead and arsenic has long been known to adversely affect health; arsenic has been linked to heart disease and some cancers, and lead ingestion, especially for preschool-aged children, can impair growth and development.

School district Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner told the Park City Board of Education during its regular meeting Aug. 15 that if soil testing determined the piles qualified as ‘hazardous,’ it could cost $13 million to properly dispose of them.

The district now estimates it will cost $3 million or more, thanks to a notification from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, which informed the district this week that while one area qualified as hazardous, the rest was merely contaminated.

See the full report from The Salt Lake Tribune here.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 

Michelle Deininger
The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake Tribune
