Local News Hour | September 25, 2023

Gordo property on SR 248 seen as future park and ride (03:26 )

Deer Valley President and CEO Todd Bennett & VP of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler discuss Tuesday's open house and how people can sign up to receive future updates on the expansion plans into Mayflower (05:44)

Summit County judge retiring (23:41)

Christian Center of Park City’s Rob Harter promoted; new executive director sought (24:29)

Wasatch County MIDA Liaison Mike Davis has a recap from last Thursday's meeting (25:33)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (38:51)