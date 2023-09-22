Gordo property on SR 248 seen as future park and ride

In 2021 the city looked at building a soil repository on the Gordo property, which is directly across SR 248 from Richardson Flat Road, between PC Hill and the Park City Recreation Complex at Quinn’s Junction.

The idea was to take contaminated dirt from other construction projects in town and store them safely at the site, which already had polluted soil from Park City’s mining past. Community members came out in opposition to that plan and the city is now evaluating whether to build a new parking lot there.

The 17 acre property needs to be cleaned up before any development is allowed.

Park City Environmental Regulatory Program Manager Ryan Blair told the Park City Council at its retreat Thursday that cleanup will likely cost around $3 million.

An initial design concept shows the potential for 825 surface parking spots on the Gordo property. There would also be room for a shelter, public restroom, and information center.

Park City Deputy Manager Sarah Pearce said there’s a potential for mixed-use development on the site, but their goal is to keep cars out of the city core.

“A very high percentage of the cars in town are coming from outside of town, so if we can figure out a way to capture them and provide a really excellent service coming into town, perhaps we can significantly reduce the amount of cars that are coming into town and give the residents the roads back," Pearce said.

Councilmember Max Doilney said it’s a chance to improve the arrival experience in town.

“It’s not like we need to build Chipotle out there or anything like that, but if somebody can potentially fill their car up with gas and grab a cup of coffee for their way out of town, that’s the right kind of support that allows people to come and go with ease,” Doilney said.

The city is planning to start cleaning up the contaminated soil at Gordo next year.

No final decision has been made. City staff plan to return at a later date to provide more concepts about what could be done at the property.