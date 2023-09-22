Summit County judge retiring

Summit County Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr will leave at the end of this year.

Candidates to take her place have until October 23 to apply.

They must be at least 25 years old and a Utah resident of at least three years with U.S. citizenship. They must live in Summit County, an adjacent county, or Tooele County, which is in the same judicial district as Summit and Salt Lake counties.

They must also have a degree from a law school that makes them eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any U.S. state.

The salary range is roughly $122,000 to $158,000.

According to Utah state law, the Judicial Nominating Commission will submit three to five nominees to the Summit County Council. The council will make a selection, which the Utah Judicial Council must certify to confirm the new judge.

An application form is available here.

More information about the court is available at summitcounty.org.

