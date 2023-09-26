Local News Hour | September 26, 2023

State environmental officials say soil piles behind Park City school need to move(01:42)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (04:)

CONNECT Summit County closes doors this week (22:03)

Top Shelf Services Owner Casey Metzger has details about the 6th annual Bartender Recharge (23:02 )

Here's what is planned for Oakley city center development (31:20)

Manager of the Shop yoga studio, Lauren Lockey and instructor Sheri Russell, talk about the reopening of Park City's Old Town yoga studio (31:20)

Summit County says goodbye to neighborhood moose Roxii (43:40)

Deer Valley to share expansion details at open house Tuesday (45:02)