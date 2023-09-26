© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 26, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

State environmental officials say soil piles behind Park City school need to move(01:42)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (04:)

CONNECT Summit County closes doors this week (22:03)

Top Shelf Services Owner Casey Metzger has details about the 6th annual Bartender Recharge (23:02 )

Here's what is planned for Oakley city center development (31:20)

Manager of the Shop yoga studio, Lauren Lockey and instructor Sheri Russell, talk about the reopening of Park City's Old Town yoga studio (31:20)

Summit County says goodbye to neighborhood moose Roxii (43:40)

Deer Valley to share expansion details at open house Tuesday (45:02)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher