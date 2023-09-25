© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's what is planned for Oakley city center development

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT
Plans for city center include increasing connectivity between state Route 32, Center Street and Weber Canyon Road. City Hall will be preserved or restored, and new buildings will go in with retail and other commercial businesses. The recently reopened Oakley Diner (top left) is the first portion of the plan to have been completed.
FFKR
/
Oakley City Planning Commission staff report
Plans for city center include increasing connectivity between state Route 32, Center Street and Weber Canyon Road. City Hall will be preserved or restored, and new buildings will go in with retail and other commercial businesses. The recently reopened Oakley Diner (top left) is the first portion of the plan to have been completed.

The development team Steve Smith hired to plan Oakley’s new city center has submitted its application to city planners. Residents can weigh in about the future in a survey.

A team hired by local businessman Steve Smith to reimagine Oakley’s city center submitted its formal application.

Planning commissioners will give the Oakley City Council a positive or negative recommendation before the council ultimately approves or denies the plans.

At the Oakley City Planning Commission’s latest meeting, development consultant Kris Longson presented the current plan, plus plans for the three homes Smith acquired across state Route 32 and the barn down Millrace Road.

The post office would move to a new building north of its current location, alongside new retail space. Oakley would get an expanded Ken’s Kash grocery store and mixed-use buildings too.

Steve Smith's development team said the project would be phased, with the grocery store, parking and other infrastructure coming first. The rest of the budlings are planned for phase two.
FFKR
/
Oakley City Planning Commission staff report
Steve Smith's development team said the project would be phased, with the grocery store, parking and other infrastructure coming first. The rest of the budlings are planned for phase two.

There would be additional road connections between Center Street and Weber Canyon Road, including pedestrian walkways.

The development team is also asking for the three homes across state Route 32 to be rezoned as commercial land so they can move Dutch’s Service Station there, with space to fuel tractors and trucks.

The barn down Millrace Road would be preserved and transformed into a restaurant with special events space.

Steve Smith's development team presented this map to city planners Tuesday. The highlighted land is what Smith may formally apply to develop.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
In this map from April, the three homes occupy the blue lots extending west of state Route 32. That's where Dutch's would go under the current plan. The blue parcel below state Route 32 is where the new restaurant would go, incorporating the historic barn.

After Longson’s presentations, planning commissioners opened the floor for public comment.

A common critique among the nearly 20 residents who spoke was the amount of parking in the updated diagrams. Some residents said they would prefer more community gathering space than paved parking space.

Residents were not uniformly opposed to or supportive of the city center project.

Kerbee Leavitt spoke against the plan, expressing heartache over expanding her grandpa’s store and moving her uncle’s gas station to the land where her grandparents lived across the street. She called the plan “clear out in left field.”

But another resident, Kaitlyn Blacksher, said she knows the Smith family and said they have the best interests of the community in mind, not money.

Blacksher owns a business close to the proposed development and sees a need for parking, especially during peak times like the Oakley Rodeo and Fourth of July Celebration.

The development team included examples of what the buildings could look like, as well as more detailed mock-ups of the parking layout. The agenda with staff reports attached is available at Oakley City's website.
FFKR
/
Oakley City Planning Commission staff report
The development team included examples of what the buildings could look like, as well as more detailed mock-ups of the parking layout. The agenda with staff reports attached is available at Oakley City's website.

Residents can also voice their thoughts and help shape Oakley’s future by taking the city survey. The last day to participate is Saturday, Sept. 30.

Click here to complete Oakley’s city survey.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content