Local News Hour | October 3, 2023

Oakley’s new well exceeds expectations, water could flow into town next spring (02:58)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (05:30)

National Ability Center opens new McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain (17:10)

Wasatch County JROTC students earn pilot licenses before high school diplomas(19:07)

Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel has details on this year's Glenwood with Ghosts event (21:19)

Dept. of Homeland Security investigating 31-pound meth bust in Summit County(28:23)

Driver on US 189 killed in fiery crash with semi truck near Wallsburg(29:08)

Summit Land Conservancy VP of Conservation Kate Sattelmeier and Outreach Manager Amy Tisovec with an update about events (30:38)

Mountain Trails Foundation turns 30 (45:14)

