Local News Hour | October 3, 2023
Oakley’s new well exceeds expectations, water could flow into town next spring (02:58)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (05:30)
National Ability Center opens new McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain (17:10)
Wasatch County JROTC students earn pilot licenses before high school diplomas(19:07)
Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel has details on this year's Glenwood with Ghosts event (21:19)
Dept. of Homeland Security investigating 31-pound meth bust in Summit County(28:23)
Driver on US 189 killed in fiery crash with semi truck near Wallsburg(29:08)
Summit Land Conservancy VP of Conservation Kate Sattelmeier and Outreach Manager Amy Tisovec with an update about events (30:38)