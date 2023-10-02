Driver on US 189 killed in fiery crash with semi truck near Wallsburg

The driver of a pickup truck hauling a camping trailer died and the tractor trailer driver came away with minor injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened on US 189, just south of the Wallsburg exit at mile post 20.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the pickup was traveling northbound when it crossed to the southbound side and collided with the semi head-on. The truck and camper unhinged and both caught fire.

Wasatch County Fire Battalion Chief Ben Fitzgerald was at the scene.

“When we arrived, it was fully engulfed — the pickup truck was, the semi that was hit was not on fire,” Fitzgerald said. “There was a camp trailer as well that also was on fire. The camper had become detached from the truck, so they were in two different spots. But anyway, they extinguished the fire. It had already been determined that the patient was not alive in there.”

He said crashes at this bend near Wallsburg are becoming more frequent.

“We have had other accidents around that area, for sure,” he said. “You know, not exactly the exact spot. This was actually south of the Wallsburg turn there. So not in that exact spot have we had things right there, but yeah, in that vicinity, there have been a number of accidents, for sure.”

The wreck is still under investigation. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said other than the two drivers, no one else was involved in the accident.

