Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 6, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT
Court may decide if Kouri Richins can speak to her family Nov. 3 (04:31)

Kent Outdoors announces move to Park City (06:28)

Heidi Dutson with Utah Department of Health and Human Services Office of Substance Use and Mental Health discusses a new report that shows how lack of sleep and more screen time impact the mental health of Utah's youth. (07:29)

Basin Recreation warns of coyote sightings at parks (23:35)

Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey recaps the Oct. 5 meeting (24:01)

See the results of Oakley’s community survey (41:24)

Jennifer Bateman from the Summit County Health Department discusses the new Women Infant and Children (WIC) program in Kamas (43:03)

