Local News Hour | November 27, 2023
- Giving Tuesday offers chance to give local on Nov. 28 (3:42)
- Summit County Justice Court Judge selection meeting set (6:12)
- Tom Kelly previews Wednesday's IOC meeting (7:32)
- Ballet West Academy's Allison DeBona disucsses their December 9 performances of "The Nutcracker Suite" at the Eccles Center and "Beauty and the Beast" in April (21:27)
- Longtime activist hopes to promote community values on Park City Council (30:24)
- Park City Ski and Snowboard Alpine Program Director Tommy Eckfeldt and DEVO Head Coach Dar Hendrickson have details on this Saturday's Placement Day (32:50)
- Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom event for a record 90th World Cup victory (41:04)
- Coalville asks residents for input on Main Street improvements (41:47)
- Parkites start slopeside charcuterie brand (43:34)
- New owner of Kouri Richins’ Midway mansion will finish the home (45:42)
- Two killed in head-on collision on US 40 on Black Friday (48:31)