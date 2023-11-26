Two killed in head-on collision on US 40 on Black Friday

Authorities were called to a two-car accident about 4:30 Friday afternoon on Highway 40 at milepost 47 near Strawberry Reservoir.

The highway was closed in both directions after a second accident was reported near milepost 51.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the fatal crash involved a Gray Dodge pickup and a Black Honda Accord.

The Dodge truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 near the Soldier Creek turn when the pickup lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol A head-on collision on Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir Friday night left two dead and one critically injured.

The Honda Accord was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

According to UHP Corporal Luis Silva, the driver of the Dodge pickup has been identified as 37-year-old Poul Larsen of Duchesne. Troopers said he died at the scene.

The passenger of the Honda, who also died in the crash, is identified as 21-year-old Kelsie Remington of Saratoga Springs. The driver of the Honda is a 21-year-old Provo man. Trooper Silva says the driver’s name has not been released. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The highway remained closed in both directions while UHP investigated both crashes. Silva says the roads were slick due to the snow that fell Thanksgiving night and on Black Friday. Dozens of crashes were reported across the state following the first blast of winter weather.