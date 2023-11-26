Summit County Justice Court Judge selection meeting set

To be considered for a justice court judgeship, candidates must be at least 25 years old, a United States citizen, a Utah resident for at least three years and have a law school degree that would make one eligible to apply for admission to any bar in any state in the United States.

In addition, applicants must be a resident of Summit County or live within the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.

The nominating commission will meet Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. in the Summit County Sheldon Richings Building at Kimball Junction (1885 West Ute Blvd.).

Those who would like to address the commission about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system must request an appointment by contacting court administrator Jim Peters prior to Thursday. His contact information is Jim Peters jamesp@utahcourts.gov or (801) 578-3824.



Public comments will be accepted Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Judge Kerr will be retiring in mid-January.