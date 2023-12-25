© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 22, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (01:39)

Man found dead at Park City Racquet Club condos, cause of death under investigation (4:09)

Heber City donates land for $60 million arts district along U.S. 40 (4:49)

Volunteer bus drivers needed at Park City senior center (6:33)

Chad Kiehl and Lourinda Chilson with Summit County Animal Shelter on Wishlist and pets during the holidays(8:18)

Artists called to create welcoming works for Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook roundabouts (19:07)

Friday Film Review | 'The Holdovers' (20:25)

Some residents who want out of new town ‘West Hills’ denied (22:33)

MIDA board takes on new Sundance resort project, expanding reach into ski industry

Recycle Utah steps up search for new home in Park City area (28:14)

MoCrazy Film with Jamie MoCrazy (29:44)

Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus on top stories (35:53)

