Local News Hour | December 22, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (01:39)
Man found dead at Park City Racquet Club condos, cause of death under investigation (4:09)
Heber City donates land for $60 million arts district along U.S. 40 (4:49)
Volunteer bus drivers needed at Park City senior center (6:33)
Chad Kiehl and Lourinda Chilson with Summit County Animal Shelter on Wishlist and pets during the holidays(8:18)
Artists called to create welcoming works for Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook roundabouts (19:07)
Friday Film Review | 'The Holdovers' (20:25)
Some residents who want out of new town ‘West Hills’ denied (22:33)
MIDA board takes on new Sundance resort project, expanding reach into ski industry
Recycle Utah steps up search for new home in Park City area (28:14)
MoCrazy Film with Jamie MoCrazy (29:44)