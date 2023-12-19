Recycle Utah steps up search for new home in Park City area

Recycle Utah has been looking for a new home for a decade. Its site in Bonanza Park near the Boneyard Saloon isn’t meeting demand, according to board member Jim Bedell.

“We’re beyond capacity in our current facility, and it’s unfair, not just to our organization, but the community,” Bedell said.

The nonprofit has looked at the Gordo property on Richardson Flat Road and in the Silver Summit area, but so far, there are no relocation plans.

Bedell said they’ve received invitations to move to the Salt Lake Valley, but their top priority is securing a new home in the Park City area.

“One of the things that we’ve decided to do is be a little bit more self-assertive, and be proactive about trying to find our own home, rather than simply relying on the generosity of our local government, and I think that’s critical for us,” he said.

The nonprofit’s facility is wedged between a new affordable housing development under construction and five acres Park City purchased for an arts district.

Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra said there is no eviction date, but they are keeping a close eye on the city’s plans for the parcel.

Park City plans to continue the public engagement process for the land early next year.

Recycle Utah will be doing Christmas tree composting after the holiday. Drop-off bins can be found at the base of PC Hill, across from the Jeremy Store, Bell’s truck stop in Silver Creek, Oakley City Hall, and behind the Kamas city building.