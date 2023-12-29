Local News Hour | December 28, 2023
- Utah Avalance Center report (1:21)
- Summit County prosecutor appointed to justice court (2:59)
- Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant talks about COVID hospitalizations in the county and introduces the newly hired Deputy Director Kendra Babitz (5:08)
- Kylar Sharp with UDOT on upcoming projects and year review (24:27)
- Utah’s outdoor recreation economy sees record growth (34:04)
- Megan McIntire, Kelly Pfaff, and Tristan Adler of the Park City Gallery Association preview this month's gallery stroll on Friday night (35:57)
- Welcome to gift return season, a boon for resellers and the second-hand market (43:26)
- Summit and Wasatch counties have protocols to keep people safe in severe weather, but they haven’t been needed (44:49)
- DNR clears Jeremy Ranch man who shot at deer with an airsoft gun (46:47)
- Parking rates for 2024 Sundance Film Festival lower than last year (47:44)