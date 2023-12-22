Parking rates for 2024 Sundance Film Festival lower than last year

The Sundance Film Festival starts Jan. 18 and wraps Jan. 28. This busy time in Park City comes with traffic changes and extremely limited parking.

Jenny Diersen with the Park City special events department has some tips to make things easier.

“The best place to park for free parking is going to be the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride," she said. "That’s on Highway 248. So that is what we are recommending.”

Diersen said Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Village partnered with Sundance to provide free parking, but only after the ski day ends.

Residents and visitors can park at the resorts from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day of the festival for free. Daytime parking for Sundance attendees is prohibited.

"After people ski at the resorts, if they want to go enjoy the festivities or support local businesses, then they can keep their car parked at the resorts and hop on city transit to other locations in town,” Diersen said.

The Sandridge Lots off Marsac Avenue will also continue to offer all-day free parking.

During Sundance, Park City will have flat rate, all-day parking.

Thursday, Jan. 18 - $40

Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20 - $50

Sunday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 22 - $30 ($10 less than 2023 festival)

Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 returns to standard parking rates. They range from $1 to $5 per hour depending on where you park.

“After the first weekend of the festival, those rates are lower than they have been in the past years,” Diersen said.

Guaranteed parking permits for China Bridge’s lower level are available for $550. They allow unlimited entry and exit. To apply, fill out this application.

There will also be parking closures before, during and after the festival.

Parking Closures:

Jan. 6 – 27: Bob Wells Plaza

Jan. 16 – 23: West Side of Main Street

Jan. 17: Park Avenue from Heber to 9th Street

Jan. 17 – 28: North Marsack Parking Lot has a partial closure

Jan. 18 – 23: All of Main Street, Heber, Avenue, Swede Alley Surface Parking, Brew Pub Parking Lot (spaces available for ADA), West Side of Park Avenue (resident parking only), Flagpole Lot (Employee Permit only) and the Galleria Lot (ADA parking only)

The city will release more information about changes and closures for Sundance the first week of January.