Local News Hour | January 10, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:36)
- Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues (6:28)
- Proposed Canyons Village gondola up for vote (18:48)
- Wasatch County Search and Rescue cautions riders after second teen snowmobile crash (19:33)
- Assistant Park City Manager Jen McGrath and Planning Director Rebecca Ward preview this week's city council meeting (20:53)
- Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher (39:55)