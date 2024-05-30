Local News Hour | May 30, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trials Foundation (5:20)
- Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney discusses the opening of Silly Market. (9:57)
- Midway’s Lundin family farm moves closer to conservation easement. (20:55)
- Renee Mox Hall with Park City Treble Makers details some of their upcoming concerts. (24:11)
- Residents invited to help update eastern Summit County’s guiding planning document. (34:12)
- Park City and Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Dr. Trevor Cates talk about this month's gallery stroll on Friday night featuring painter Gwen Cates at Trove Gallery. (35:45)
- Former White House climate advisor to discuss the ‘science of hope’ in Park City. (48:32)