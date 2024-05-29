Residents invited to help update eastern Summit County’s guiding planning document

The Eastern Summit County General Plan is an advisory document that planning commissioners, county councilmembers and county staff reference when creating development code for the future.

Eastside residents have the opportunity to help officials craft that general plan at two open houses in June.

As Community Development Director Pat Putt explains, the county updates its two general plans every decade or so. This year’s update was the first one preceded by a county-wide visioning process.

“We're in the process of advancing the general plans on both the [Snyderville] Basin side and the east side,” Putt said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” in May. “On the heels of almost an 18-month long visioning process, we're going to add more detail to that visioning process.”

There have been two advisory committees created to draft general plan changes for eastern and western Summit County.

For those who weren’t selected or couldn’t attend committee meetings, upcoming open houses are the best way to give input.

The Snyderville Basin General Plan open houses aren’t on the calendar yet.

The Eastern Summit County General Plan open houses are June 4 and June 18 at the Ledges Event Center and the Kamas Library. Both are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The county says information presented at the two open houses will be identical, and residents can drop by at any time during the two-hour window.