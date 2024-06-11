© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 11, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 11, 2024 at 2:51 PM MDT
WYDOT: Teton Pass temporary fix weeks, not months, away (02:46)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting.(04:16)

Park City rangers helped couples who planned to wed at the ‘Church of Dirt’ find new venues. (23:46 )

2034 Winter Olympics in Utah estimated to cost nearly $3 billion. (26:37)

Local Historian Sandra Morrison talks about National Register of Historic Places, The Echo Church and School and gives information about a free event on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 4pm: "Chinese Railroad Worker Archaeology in Utah."(30:09)

Board Chair of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter introduces the group's new Executive Director, Steve Richardson.(39:03)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
