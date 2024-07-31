Local News Hour | July 31, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 31, 2024 at 10:10 AM MDT Listen • 50:53 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Tesla’s first Wasatch Back supercharger opens soon in Pinebrook. (4:04)Summit County Community Development Director reflects on nearly 40 years of public service. (5:20)Recreation safety top of mind after recent heat-related deaths. (25:12)Local historians explore the ferocious winter of 1951-52 in "Snowbound" lecture. (38:01)Donald Trump to visit Park City for fundraiser Aug. 29. (47:33)Summit County Council to vote to send new sales tax to ballot. (48:53)