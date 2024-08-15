Local News Hour | August 15, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 15, 2024 at 1:09 PM MDT Listen • 49:47 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting. (06:10)Park City School District parents ask for hold on superintendent's contract renewal. (23:45)Founder Lauren Lockey has details about Sage Mountain's barn fundraiser. (36:32)Local real estate market stays steady with slight gains. (46:02)Billionaire’s controversial Treasure Hill home up for historic review. (49:02)