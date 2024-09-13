Local News Hour | September 13, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published September 13, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT Listen • 48:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS New initiative seeks citizen support for Heber historic district. (00:26) Grand Hyatt Deer Valley General Manager Anthony Duggan talks about the new hotel’s upcoming job fair and what to expect this winter. (04:36)Action, family fun, Sundance darlings headline Park City Film’s fall offerings. (14:15)South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan on the start of a new school year. (16:29)Midway Volksmarch puts spotlight on open space. (33:26)Excellence in the Community Founder and Executive Director Jeff Whitley and Development Director Andrew Cohen talk about the program that provides free concerts to 25 cities across the state. (34:50)