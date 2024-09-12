Midway Volksmarch puts spotlight on open space

The organization, dedicated to conserving Midway’s rural character, is hosting a Volksmarch on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The name comes from the German for “people walking,” and the event is just that: a chance for curious people to roam around the town’s scenery and learn more about Midway’s heritage.

“In Europe, when you volksmarch, you would invite people from surrounding communities to come and walk and see our community and all the good things about it,” Preserve Midway founder Lori Stone said. “And so this year we are volksmarching – we’re going to go walk and see what your bond dollars have worked hard to save, the Kem Gardner family’s Snake Creek Preserve, which is walking the path to preservation.”

People will gather in Midway’s Town Square behind the town hall at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Besides the walk, there will also be food trucks, farm animals and a Swiss Miss performance.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate to contribute to open space funding, with a focus on the 44-acre Christian Michel property on River Road.

And it’s a chance to learn more about conservation as Midway residents get ready to vote on a proposed $5 million open space bond this November.

More information about the Volksmarch is available on Preserve Midway's website.