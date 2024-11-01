Local News Hour | November 1, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published November 1, 2024 at 11:49 AM MDT Listen • 50:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Suspected human smugglers arrested on I-80 in Summit County. (3:29)Wasatch County school board candidate spending ranges from zero to thousands. (4:53)Park City School District deans walk through harassment investigation protocol. (6:20)Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger talks about early voting, Election Day. (9:41)U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Brian Trick gives an update on the Yellow Lake fire. (20:29)North Summit High School football coach Jerre Holmes previews Friday night's playoff game. (32:25)Wasatch High School football coach Jody Morgan previews Friday night's playoff game. (39:54)Law and code enforcement prioritized in proposed Summit County budget. (47:12)