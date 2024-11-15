Local News Hour | November 15, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published November 15, 2024 at 12:49 PM MST Listen • 50:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Cultural misunderstanding led to charging Park City tennis pro over child porn. (2:52)Midway resort hosts Pumpkin Plunge to benefit holiday ‘Shop with a Cop’ program. (6:07)South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. (8:39)Fire claims Kamas’ Blazzard lumber mill, cause under investigation. (20:30)PCFD Fire Marshal Mike Owens talks about gas safety ahead of winter months. (22:32)Wasatch County inches toward support for Heber’s downtown plan; final decision pending. (35:17)Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and sponsor Vail EpicPromise/Park City Mountain's Sara Huey give a goal and leaderboards update during the fundraising event. (36:55)