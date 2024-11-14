Midway resort hosts Pumpkin Plunge to benefit holiday ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

The Nov. 16 Pumpkin Plunge is a first-time event for the Homestead pools that were built during a recent $200+ million renovation of the resort, which first opened in 1891.

Event Manager Tricia Holmes says the pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the public is being asked for a minimum participation donation of $5. All of the proceeds will support the police charity.

“First, it's going back to the community for Shop with a Cop," she said. "Second, the community gets the opportunity to enjoy the heated pools at the Homestead essentially for free, because the money is going back to the organization. So, come check out the pools. Swim a little while or swim all day if you'd like.”

After a dip, Holmes says the community can cozy up to poolside firepits with hot chocolate. The resort will also hold an opportunity drawing that will reward one lucky plunger with an overnight stay, golf and restaurant gift cards.

Shop With a Cop is a national program that connects local law enforcement agencies with underserved children for shopping for necessities and gifts each December.

Heber City police will kick off their Dec. 7 Shop with a Cop event with breakfast, followed by a lights-and-siren procession to Walmart where officers fulfill those holiday wish lists. Joshua Weiser is a sergeant at the Heber City Police Department and said the kids love being in the patrol cars and the officers love being with them.

“It's kind of like your heroes become your reality," he said. "They love it when the kids press the buttons that make the sounds and lights go on and off. And then it’s quite a spectacle to see all of the other cars around you with their lights blaring. When I'm with the kids, I'll play Christmas music and we'll sing songs as we drive around town.”

Weiser said a video he posted of last year’s caroling concert got some national attention because it showcased the joy of the annual event that breaks down barriers between the community and the police.

“It's great for the kids to see officers in a positive light," he said. "There are a few ways the kids are chosen to participate. Sometimes it's through the schools or kids that have struggles in their lives or struggles with family life or financial burdens. So, instead of seeing an officer in a negative light it's great to have that positive interaction and really connect with the kids.”

Community members unable to attend the Pumpkin Plunge can also donate to Shop with a Cop through the resort’s event PayPal account.