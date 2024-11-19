Local News Hour | November 19, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 19, 2024 at 1:47 PM MST Listen • 46:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Construction on bus lanes in Park City ski corridor could begin next year. (1:11)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (5:32)Tom Kelly and Ted Ligety discuss the first episode of Behind the Gold at the Eccles Center Nov. 30. (21:26)Recycle Utah Education Director Mary Closser and Chelsea with a monthly update. (34:31)Park City board set to approve appeal of controversial Prince home. (44:59)