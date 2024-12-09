Local News Hour | December 9, 2024
- Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (02:07)
- ‘What is this, California?’: Heber locals share mixed feelings about proposed village north of town. (03:13)
- Shaun Deutschlander, founder, owner and lead guide for Inspired Summit Adventures, talks about the opening of Summit County's first backcountry yurt system. (23:19)
- Wasatch Community Foundation Vice Chair Kathy Carr describes how the foundation aims to raise $100,000 in its 12 Days of Christmas Giving initiative. (38:39)