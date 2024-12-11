Local News Hour | December 11, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 11, 2024 at 10:33 AM MST Listen • 49:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:13)Cedar Crest Village began as annexation proposal, landowner says. (4:45)Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner shares an update. (7:40)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (23:37)Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner shares holiday events happening in the Heber Valley. (38:08)UDOT narrowly wins approval for barriers, stoplights on north U.S. 40. (45:05)Snow Park Village, City Park building highlight Park City planning agenda. (46:35)