Local News Hour | December 12, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 12, 2024 at 10:44 AM MST Listen • 49:23 Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:51)Sundance Film Festival 2025 lineup includes Utah-based drama, twisted retelling of 'Cinderella.' (6:00)Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (10:02)Park City entrepreneur David Wiener discusses his new book "Accidental Madness." (28:48)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings. (41:59)Service district eyes $23M bond to improve Midway facilities, stench. (48:03)